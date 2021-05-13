UD Ranked Among ‘Best Value Colleges’

The University of Delaware is among 209 higher education institutions cited by The Princeton Review for having the highest ROI (return on investment) ratings. In addition, a 2020 Money listing of “Best Colleges for Your Money” placed UD among the top universities in the nation.

The Princeton Review based its rankings on more than 40 data points, covering academic offerings, cost/financial aid, graduation rates, career placement and student debt, as well as alumni salary levels and job satisfaction. More than 650 schools were surveyed overall.

According to Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, “The colleges that we designate as our ‘Best Values’ this year are truly a select group: they comprise only about 1.2% of the four-year undergraduate institutions in the U.S. These exceptional schools differ in many ways, yet they are alike in that all offer outstanding academics and excellent career services. As important to today’s college applicants and their parents: These colleges have a comparatively low sticker price and/or generous financial aid offerings.”

The Princeton Review notes, “The 200 we chose as our 2021 Best Value Colleges are in our opinion truly the most exceptional in the nation at delivering great academics, affordable cost and great career foundations. We strongly recommend and salute the colleges we present here for all that they do to help their students with need afford to attend them while delivering an amazing college experience that’s worth every penny.”

In its “Best Colleges for Your Money” listing for 2020, Money ranked UD 27th among the top 50 public colleges and 41st out of the more than 700 four-year colleges it studied.

Data collection and analysis for the seventh annual rankings were led by researchers from the American Institutes for Research. Schools were ranked on 27 factors in three categories: quality of education, affordability and outcomes.

Learn more about the University of Delaware on its Facts and Figures page. For details on other rankings and additional acclaims, visit UD Institutional Research’s Rankings page.

| Photo by Evan Krape |