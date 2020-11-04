We are welcoming four new experts.

The Department of Computer and Information Sciences is proud to share that we are welcoming four new faculty during this academic year.

Xing Gao

Research interests: Security, Cloud Computing, and Mobile Computing.

LEARN MORE

Mohammadmahdi (Mahdi) Khaliligarekani (Khalili)

Research interests: the societal aspect of machine learning, specifically in the areas of data privacy, fairness, game theory and mechanism design, and security economics.

LEARN MORE

Matthew Mauriello

Research interests: designing better user experiences with technology in the areas of sustainability, human-building interactions, wearables, personal informatics, education, health, and games.

LEARN MORE

Ilya Safro

Research interests: Quantum computing; machine learning and artificial intelligence; graph algorithms and network science; hypothesis generation, text mining and natural language processing; combinatorial scientific computing; multiscale methods and complex systems.

LEARN MORE