Congratulations to the 2021 CIS Honors Day Award Recipients

CIS is celebrating our 2021 Honors’ Day ceremony virtually with our award recipients. Faculty, staff, award sponsors and donors participated in this special event to congratulate and commemorate our award winners.

Computer and Information Sciences Distinguished Graduate Student Award

Erfan Farhangi

Mauricio Ferrrato

Zhang Guo

Venkata Vineeth Gutta

Minji Kong

Matthew Leinhauser

Jicheng Li

Sanhu Li

Mengmeng Ma

Rommy Marquez-Hernandez

Fengchun Qiao

Mina Samizadeh

Eric Wright

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Award

Joshua Davis

Computer and Information Sciences Graduate Teaching Assistant Award

Shivanand Sheshappanavar

Gongbo Zhang

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Award/Paul Amer Meritorious Award

Joshua Lyon

Varia van Venrooy

Frank A. Pehrson Graduate Student Award for Outstanding Computer Science Research

Preetha Chatterjee

Pengyuan Li

Hatem M. Khalil Memorial Award

Miguel Zavala

Lauri Pfeffer Shinn Memorial Award

Erin Wallace

Outstanding Graduate Student Award

Weibin Ma

Outstanding Sophomore Award/Paul Amer Meritorious Award

Lauren Baron

Kristina Holsapple

Steven Geracimos Memorial Award

Kelly Mi

John K. Scoggin Sr. Memorial Honorable Mention Award

Hannah Martin

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Honorable Mention Award

Gia Bugieda

Jeremy Fields

Ian McCabe

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Honorable Mention Award

Vincent Beardsley

Zihan (Anna) Wu

Micklin Family Engineering Scholarship

Zihan (Anna) Wu

Center for Composite Materials Outstanding Senior Award

Kara Pelster

Robert W. Gore Fellowship

Minji Kong

George W. Laird Merit Fellow

Minji Kong