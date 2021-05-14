For Coronavirus information and resources for the UD Community visit the  Coronavirus Updates Website.

Congratulations to the 2021 CIS Honors Day Award Recipients

May 14, 2021 | Computer Science, Feature Story, Featured, Honors, Uncategorized

CIS is celebrating our 2021 Honors’ Day ceremony virtually with our award recipients. Faculty, staff, award sponsors and donors participated in this special event to congratulate and commemorate our award winners.

Computer and Information Sciences Distinguished Graduate Student Award
Erfan Farhangi
Mauricio Ferrrato
Zhang Guo
Venkata Vineeth Gutta
Minji Kong
Matthew Leinhauser
Jicheng Li
Sanhu Li
Mengmeng Ma
Rommy Marquez-Hernandez
Fengchun Qiao
Mina Samizadeh
Eric Wright

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Award
Joshua Davis

Computer and Information Sciences Graduate Teaching Assistant Award
Shivanand Sheshappanavar
Gongbo Zhang

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Award/Paul Amer Meritorious Award
Joshua Lyon
Varia van Venrooy

Frank A. Pehrson Graduate Student Award for Outstanding Computer Science Research
Preetha Chatterjee
Pengyuan Li

Hatem M. Khalil Memorial Award
Miguel Zavala

Lauri Pfeffer Shinn Memorial Award
Erin Wallace

Outstanding Graduate Student Award
Weibin Ma

Outstanding Sophomore Award/Paul Amer Meritorious Award
Lauren Baron
Kristina Holsapple

Steven Geracimos Memorial Award
Kelly Mi

John K. Scoggin Sr. Memorial Honorable Mention Award
Hannah Martin

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Honorable Mention Award
Gia Bugieda
Jeremy Fields
Ian McCabe

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Honorable Mention Award
Vincent Beardsley
Zihan (Anna) Wu

Micklin Family Engineering Scholarship
Zihan (Anna) Wu

Center for Composite Materials Outstanding Senior Award
Kara Pelster

Robert W. Gore Fellowship
Minji Kong

George W. Laird Merit Fellow
Minji Kong