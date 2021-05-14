Congratulations to the 2021 CIS Honors Day Award Recipients

CIS is celebrating our 2021 Honors’ Day ceremony virtually with our award recipients. Faculty, staff, award sponsors and donors participated in this special event to congratulate and commemorate our award winners.
Computer and Information Sciences Distinguished Graduate Student Award
Erfan Farhangi
Mauricio Ferrrato
Zhang Guo
Venkata Vineeth Gutta
Minji Kong
Matthew Leinhauser
Jicheng Li
Sanhu Li
Mengmeng Ma
Rommy Marquez-Hernandez
Fengchun Qiao
Mina Samizadeh
Eric Wright
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Award
Joshua Davis
Computer and Information Sciences Graduate Teaching Assistant Award
Shivanand Sheshappanavar
Gongbo Zhang
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Award/Paul Amer Meritorious Award
Joshua Lyon
Varia van Venrooy
Frank A. Pehrson Graduate Student Award for Outstanding Computer Science Research
Preetha Chatterjee
Pengyuan Li
Hatem M. Khalil Memorial Award
Miguel Zavala
Lauri Pfeffer Shinn Memorial Award
Erin Wallace
Outstanding Graduate Student Award
Weibin Ma
Outstanding Sophomore Award/Paul Amer Meritorious Award
Lauren Baron
Kristina Holsapple
Steven Geracimos Memorial Award
Kelly Mi
John K. Scoggin Sr. Memorial Honorable Mention Award
Hannah Martin
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Honorable Mention Award
Gia Bugieda
Jeremy Fields
Ian McCabe
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Honorable Mention Award
Vincent Beardsley
Zihan (Anna) Wu
Micklin Family Engineering Scholarship
Zihan (Anna) Wu
Center for Composite Materials Outstanding Senior Award
Kara Pelster
Robert W. Gore Fellowship
Minji Kong
George W. Laird Merit Fellow
Minji Kong