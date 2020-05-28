Congratulations to 2020 CIS Honors’ Day Award Recipients

May 28, 2020 | Feature Story, Grad Students, Honors, Undergrad Students

2020 Honors Day Recipients

CIS is celebrating our 2020 Honors’ Day ceremony virtually with our award recipients. Faculty, staff, award sponsors and donors participated in this special event to congratulate and commemorate our twenty-two award winners.

Computer and Information Sciences Distinguished Graduate Student Award
Mauricio H. Ferrato
Zhang Guo
Mehak Gupta
Pengyuan Li
Weibin Ma
Haoran Wei
Eric F. Wright
Gongbo Zhang

Computer & Information Sciences Graduate Teaching Assistant Award
Lauren Olson

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Graduate Student Award
Dixit Bhatta

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Award/Paul D. Amer Meritorious Award
Minji Kong
James M. Skripchuk, Jr.

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Award
Joshua H. Davis

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Sophomore Student Award
Maria Arlene van Venrooy

Steven Geracimos Memorial Award
Toby Boyd
Aashka Desai

Hatem M. Khalil Memorial Award
Connor J. Onweller

Frank A. Pehrson Graduate Student Award for Outstanding Computer Science Research
Ayush D. Dusia
Yidan Hu

John K. Scoggin Sr. Memorial Award
Joel D. Turk

Lauri Pfeffer Shinn Memorial Award
Sophia C. Freaney
Sarah E. Joyce

 

