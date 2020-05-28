Congratulations to 2020 CIS Honors’ Day Award Recipients

CIS is celebrating our 2020 Honors’ Day ceremony virtually with our award recipients. Faculty, staff, award sponsors and donors participated in this special event to congratulate and commemorate our twenty-two award winners.
Computer and Information Sciences Distinguished Graduate Student Award
Mauricio H. Ferrato
Zhang Guo
Mehak Gupta
Pengyuan Li
Weibin Ma
Haoran Wei
Eric F. Wright
Gongbo Zhang
Computer & Information Sciences Graduate Teaching Assistant Award
Lauren Olson
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Graduate Student Award
Dixit Bhatta
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Award/Paul D. Amer Meritorious Award
Minji Kong
James M. Skripchuk, Jr.
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Award
Joshua H. Davis
Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Sophomore Student Award
Maria Arlene van Venrooy
Steven Geracimos Memorial Award
Toby Boyd
Aashka Desai
Hatem M. Khalil Memorial Award
Connor J. Onweller
Frank A. Pehrson Graduate Student Award for Outstanding Computer Science Research
Ayush D. Dusia
Yidan Hu
John K. Scoggin Sr. Memorial Award
Joel D. Turk
Lauri Pfeffer Shinn Memorial Award
Sophia C. Freaney
Sarah E. Joyce