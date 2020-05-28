Congratulations to 2020 CIS Honors’ Day Award Recipients

CIS is celebrating our 2020 Honors’ Day ceremony virtually with our award recipients. Faculty, staff, award sponsors and donors participated in this special event to congratulate and commemorate our twenty-two award winners.

Computer and Information Sciences Distinguished Graduate Student Award

Mauricio H. Ferrato

Zhang Guo

Mehak Gupta

Pengyuan Li

Weibin Ma

Haoran Wei

Eric F. Wright

Gongbo Zhang

Computer & Information Sciences Graduate Teaching Assistant Award

Lauren Olson

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Graduate Student Award

Dixit Bhatta

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Senior Student Award/Paul D. Amer Meritorious Award

Minji Kong

James M. Skripchuk, Jr.

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Junior Student Award

Joshua H. Davis

Computer and Information Sciences Outstanding Sophomore Student Award

Maria Arlene van Venrooy

Steven Geracimos Memorial Award

Toby Boyd

Aashka Desai

Hatem M. Khalil Memorial Award

Connor J. Onweller

Frank A. Pehrson Graduate Student Award for Outstanding Computer Science Research

Ayush D. Dusia

Yidan Hu

John K. Scoggin Sr. Memorial Award

Joel D. Turk

Lauri Pfeffer Shinn Memorial Award

Sophia C. Freaney

Sarah E. Joyce