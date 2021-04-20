UD Esports Teams Start Playoffs

Two University of Delaware esports teams are advancing to the national championships.

Boasting a stunning 15-1 season, and emerging as the Eastern Champions in the Electronic Gaming Federation (EGF) Conference Playoffs, UD’s Rocket League team will enter the EGF League Championships as the top seed. The Overwatch team had a strong season with a 10-6 record. The Overwatch team will move into the championships as the seventh seed.

Despite a turbulent year — including the temporary closure of the new high-tech Esports Arena in Perkins Student Center last spring — the varsity teams were undeterred. Fueled by their passion for the games, the Blue Hens quickly pivoted to a completely virtual environment. Rather than the high-performance PCs of the arena, students had to rely on their personal home setups. Strategies were switched for recruitment and scrimmages. Players re-focused on team-building and strengthening communication to continue competing on a national level.

Now, with the championships just days away, the players’ hard work and dedication has paid off. Several players from these teams spoke of their experience.

Will Kuper is the current captain of the Overwatch team and has been with the team since it began as the first-ever varsity squad in fall 2019. He is a junior mechanical engineering major from Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Tyler Grau is a senior chemical engineering major from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who is one of the founding captains of the Rocket League team.

Alex Castro is a new addition to the Rocket League team starting lineup this year. He is a junior from Wilmington, Delaware who is majoring in computer science.

Q: How is it going this year?

Kuper: I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with an ever-changing roster due in part to COVID. The coach that we started working with this year, Mikaël Silva, has been the number one difference-maker in our play. We wouldn’t have been half as successful without him.

I also worked to reform our club team. Going into this year we lost a lot of varsity members. Liam Macnamara [founding member and team manager] and I decided it would be best to have a club team again to build up new talent. To facilitate, we found players to compete under the club banner. This has already brought multiple students into our program who weren’t involved in esports at UD in their previous years on campus. Two of which are now starting varsity players. This is very important in esports since we don’t have the opportunity to recruit from high schools.