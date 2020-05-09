Hearing Loss Drives UD Golfer

Desai has worked as an undergraduate research assistant with Delaware’s SLAM (Speech Language Acquisition and Multilingualism) Lab, writing code to help analyze data from the lab’s work in studying how hearing loss affects children acquiring language.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the world to come to a standstill, she was also working on a project related to anomic aphasia. Generally, aphasia is the loss of ability to understand or express speech, caused by brain damage (often a stroke). Anomic aphasia is specifically when individuals can’t express the words they want to say. Essentially when a word is on the tip of your tongue, but you can never figure out what it is.

Desai’s group was researching how technology can help bridge those gaps in communication, and how apps can help people connect what word they’re trying to express to maximize their independence. Desai was recognized nationally as a finalist for the 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award, given annually to outstanding young minority men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits.

“Having any kind of communication disorder, it’s very isolating,” Desai said. “I don’t think communication should be a privilege.”

Even though computer science doesn’t seem like it fits into communication disorders on the face of it, Desai knows that she can be a valuable part of an interdisciplinary solution to complex problems. That same sense of teamwork is why she’s a valuable part of the Blue Hens women’s golf program as well.

“She has this unbelievable passion for team and for belonging and pushing everybody,” Delaware director of golf programs Patty Post said. “She’s the one that’ll bring an inspirational quote to everybody before they play and really try to help them be as confident in their abilities as possible.”

While Desai was not often featured in the Delaware lineup early in her career, her game came together in her senior season and she played in three tournaments for the Blue Hens in the fall of 2019 before the spring season was cut short.

“She’s sneaky good,” Post said. “She doesn’t hit it far, she’s a small, petite girl. But she’s super dedicated and hardworking and so I think that finally paid off for her. She has good [golf] knowledge. She’s a super smart human being, so obviously she uses her brain.”

Desai said of her run of tournaments in the fall, “That was amazing, I had so much fun. I love that. Being with the team, playing for the team and not as an individual.”

While her time at Delaware is drawing to a close, Desai has her next step figured out already: a doctoral program at the University of Washington in computer science, where she will continue to work towards making the world more accessible for those with communication disorders.

Photo by Scott Campbell |