Final Beam Raised in Fintech Building

Contractors raised a 30-foot stretch of carbon steel 92 feet into the air on the University of Delaware’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus on Wednesday, Feb. 10, putting the final beam in place and reaching the halfway point in construction of the six-story FinTech Innovation Hub.

Such milestones often are celebrated with ceremonies and speeches. Not this year, not with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still spreading around the globe.

But the 1,500-pound beam, bearing the signatures of many involved in the project, carries much hope for the future — for UD students, researchers, experts in business, finance, policy and just about anyone who uses money in everyday life.

The building is owned by Delaware Technology Park (DTP), not the University. But it has a central place on STAR Campus and a pivotal role to play in UD’s work.

“The placement of the final beam on the FinTech Innovation Hub represents a significant and exciting milestone in this project and in our ongoing mission to advance the economic development of our state,” said UD President Dennis Assanis. “As our economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic, our investments and partnerships in fintech, biopharmaceuticals and the entire University will play critical roles in creating opportunities for education, collaborative research, entrepreneurship, job growth and community engagement.”

The FinTech building — “fintech” is short for financial technology — represents a public-private partnership, a convergence of academic rigor, business savvy and technical expertise with the intention of pooling those resources to make financial systems work better, more securely and more equitably for all. It will add important new elements of inquiry to the STAR Campus, which already is home to impact-driven research related to health sciences, biopharmaceuticals, entrepreneurship and innovative manufacturing. “This project is further evidence of UD’s strong commitment to providing students and faculty with world-class resources and opportunities,” said Provost Robin Morgan. “We’re excited to see how they will make use of this new hub and how their skills and knowledge, in turn, will help to improve our financial systems and the effectiveness and security of our technology.” Construction of the $38 million FinTech building is on schedule, said DTP President Mike Bowman, with completion expected in November. Among its tenants will be financial institutions, academic centers, small businesses, nonprofits, data and technology experts and the Small Business Development Center. Nearby are buildings full of other expertise. UD’s Data Science Institute, for example, with many projects in data analytics, is housed in the STAR Tower, just across the green from the FinTech building. “Aspirationally, we hope it’s going to be a center of excellence for the digital sciences, fintech and data management of many things, private and public,” Bowman said. “The University’s skill sets, students, professors and researchers are in great demand for the tools of fintech, big data and machine learning. There’s a definite need and purpose to this building. It’s about serving the community, at the individual and small-business level.”