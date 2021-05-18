RISE and Shine

Every college freshman can tell you a bit about mental stress. They all feel those early episodes of aching loneliness. Then slowly, they start to assimilate and thrive, settling into their home-away-from-home at last.

For America’s Black and brown engineering students, those isolated feelings aren’t always so easily soothed by time. In classes, many continue to feel unwelcome. Alone in the crowds, they yearn for a sense of belonging.

And so for the past 49 years at UD, these students of color have naturally gravitated to one another, and toward the modest DuPont Hall office of Marianne Johnson, manager of a program called RISE—Resources to Inspire Successful Engineers.

There, they’re sure to find wise words of advice, some new forever friends, and a place to create what they lacked: An enduring feeling of community, unity and strength.

When RISE students feel overwhelmed, they know they can rely on a workshop or mentoring session to keep them on track. When they despair over the notoriously brutal academic demands of engineering, they know older RISE classmates and even alumni will step up to help.

And on those days when the subtle and not-so-subtle racial biases seem to linger on campus, RISE students at least know they are not alone.

“It’s not just about whether a student can do well in a class,” Johnson said. “They have to have that feeling of belonging, that sense that they’re in the right environment to be successful. When one is missing, then the other suffers.”

With a newfound sense of their place in academia, RISE alumni say, they emerge from college figuratively equipped with both a shield and sword—ready to defend their careers against racism, but also willing to fight it.

“We were all trying to make each other better,” said undergraduate and graduate alumna Monique Hite Head, now an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UD. “A lot of us knew our scholarships depended on how we did in the classroom. And we knew that RISE was a tool that we could use to help the greater society, but also to build the minority community.”

That sense of common purpose endures long after their days in college are done. Informal networks pop up to keep UD’s minority engineers connected, and guide them toward opportunities. Their spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood ultimately inspires a passion to do well not just for themselves, but for the younger students who follow.

“They get the benefit of not only what they gain from the program, but from the people who are anxious to give back,” said Johnson.

That urge to pay it forward inspired RISE alumni Ernest Jones to arrange internships for today’s RISE students at his North Carolina employer, technology provider RedHat. “We have to participate [in helping students]. That’s key,” said Jones, who earned his mechanical engineering degree in 1992. “Shame on me if I didn’t bring those opportunities back to a school that provided me so much.

“What RISE really afforded us was a pool of human resources, and a mentoring program that allowed us to have a big brother, a big sister.’’ His time in the private sector only reinforced his belief that the scientific fields needed to be far more proactive in recruiting and supporting minorities.

“The numbers are depressing,” he said of 2015-16 statistics showing that Blacks make up 12% of the U.S. work force, but just 5% of science and engineering workers. “We don’t have a fair representation that you would expect our companies to have. The real need is convincing the kids to pursue opportunities in programs like RISE.”