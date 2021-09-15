Computer and Information Science appoints interim chair

Professor Rudolf (Rudi) Eigenmann has been appointed to serve as Interim Department Chair for CIS, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

He succeeds Kathy McCoy, chair since 2015, who completed her term after extending it an additional year. Professor McCoy will remain as a faculty member.

Prior to joining UD in 2017, Eigenmann served two decades on the faculty at Purdue University, where he was a professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE). From 2013-2017, he also served as Program Director in the National Science Foundation’s Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure. He earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering/Computer Science from ETH Zurich, Switzerland.

Eigenmann’s core research interests include optimizing compilers, programming methodologies, tools, and performance evaluation for high-performance computing, as well as the design of cyberinfrastructure. He is an IEEE Fellow and has published his work in more than 180 papers.

Eigenmann will continue with a partial appointment in our ECE Department, and following service as the interim CIS department chair, will return to his primary appointment in ECE.