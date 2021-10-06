High Performance Computing Leader

The Exascale Computing Project Selects Sunita Chandrasekaran As Principal Investigator of the SOLLVE Project

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Exascale Computing Project (ECP) has named Sunita Chandrasekaran of Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) as principal investigator of the SOLLVE project.

SOLLVE is advancing the OpenMP specification and its implementations to address exascale application challenges, including programmability gaps for core technologies, such as accelerator support, interoperability with message passing interface (MPI), and the data migration of complex data structures.

As the new PI of SOLLVE, Chandrasekaran is charged with developing leading-edge parallel programming models and tools in collaboration with the LLVM community and participating high-performance computing system vendors. Among the key project activities is the development of new features for OpenMP on GPU architectures for the upcoming exascale platforms.

