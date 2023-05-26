2023 College of Engineering faculty promotions

During the most recent UD Board of Trustees meeting, 11 COE faculty were promoted and 3 were awarded emeritus status

During its semiannual meeting on May 16, the University of Delaware Board of Trustees approved the promotions of 80 faculty members and awarded emeritus status to 22 professors. Eleven faculty from the College of Engineering were promoted and three were awarded emeritus status.

Promoted to the rank of professor, effective September 1, 2023, and who had already been granted tenure:

Xin Lu, mechanical engineering

Anderson Janotti, materials science and engineering

Jennifer McConnell, civil and environmental engineering

Chengmo Yang, electrical and computer engineering

Promoted from associate professor to professor (without tenure) effective September 1, 2023:

Jennifer Buckley, mechanical engineering

Promoted to the rank of Associate Professor, with tenure, effective September 1, 2023:

Catherine Fromen, chemical & biomolecular engineering

Tingyi Gu, electrical & computer engineering

Kevin Solomon, chemical & biomolecular engineering

Promoted to the rank of Associate Professor, without tenure, effective September 1, 2023:

Austin Bart, computer and information sciences

Jennie Saxe, civil and environmental engineering

Mohsin Siddiqui, civil and environmental engineering

The following individuals have received emeritus status as of March 31, 2023:

Nii Attoh-Okine, civil and environmental engineering

Tsu-Wei Chou, mechanical engineering

Sue McNeil, civil and environmental engineering