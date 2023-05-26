2023 College of Engineering faculty promotions

During the most recent UD Board of Trustees meeting, 11 COE faculty were promoted and 3 were awarded emeritus status
During its semiannual meeting on May 16, the University of Delaware Board of Trustees approved the promotions of 80 faculty members and awarded emeritus status to 22 professors. Eleven faculty from the College of Engineering were promoted and three were awarded emeritus status.
Promoted to the rank of professor, effective September 1, 2023, and who had already been granted tenure:
Xin Lu, mechanical engineering
Anderson Janotti, materials science and engineering
Jennifer McConnell, civil and environmental engineering
Chengmo Yang, electrical and computer engineering
Promoted from associate professor to professor (without tenure) effective September 1, 2023:
Jennifer Buckley, mechanical engineering
Promoted to the rank of Associate Professor, with tenure, effective September 1, 2023:
Catherine Fromen, chemical & biomolecular engineering
Tingyi Gu, electrical & computer engineering
Kevin Solomon, chemical & biomolecular engineering
Promoted to the rank of Associate Professor, without tenure, effective September 1, 2023:
Austin Bart, computer and information sciences
Jennie Saxe, civil and environmental engineering
Mohsin Siddiqui, civil and environmental engineering
The following individuals have received emeritus status as of March 31, 2023:
Nii Attoh-Okine, civil and environmental engineering
Tsu-Wei Chou, mechanical engineering
Sue McNeil, civil and environmental engineering