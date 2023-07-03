Cathy Wu named 2023 Fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology

The Data Science Symposium under the direction of Cathy Wu was held in the STAR Audion, November 15th, 2019.

The ISCB Fellows Program honors members that have distinguished themselves through outstanding scientific and leadership contributions to the fields of computational biology and bioinformatics.

Cathy Wu, Unidel Edward G. Jefferson Chair and Professor of the College of Engineering’s Computer and Information Sciences department, has been named as a 2023 Fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB).

Wu has been recognized as a longtime leader in the field of bioinformatics, most notably for her leadership of the Protein Information Resource (PIR), the UniProt Consortium and the Protein Ontology Consortium.

As the Director of PIR, Wu co-founded the international UniProt Consortium in 2002, bringing together three disparate protein resources in the US, UK, and Switzerland, and serving as the US Principal Investigator with continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health since its inception.

As a central hub of protein knowledge to advance biomedical sciences, UniProt provides information from hundreds of thousands of publications for tens of millions of proteins from all living organisms. The resource receives over 8 million pageviews per month from a million unique sites worldwide.

Wu is also an elected Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for her contributions to computational biology and data science, and an elected Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) for contributions to bioinformatics, computational biology, knowledge mining and semantic data integration.

Article by Erica K. Brockmeier