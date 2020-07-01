Newly Tenured and Promoted Faculty

The College of Engineering is proud to announce that the following faculty have received promotions and/or tenure, effective September 1, 2020.

Promotion from Associate Professor to Professor:

LaShanda Korley, Materials Science and Engineering/Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Promotion from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor with tenure:

Emily Day, Biomedical Engineering

Jason Gleghorn, Biomedical Engineering

Guoquan Huang, Mechanical Engineering/Computer and Information Sciences/Electrical and Computer Engineering

Christopher Kloxin, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering

Joseph Kuehl, Mechanical Engineering

Stephanie Law, Materials Science and Engineering

John Slater, Biomedical Engineering

Rui Zhang, Computer and Information Sciences

Promotion from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor without tenure:

Earl Lee, III, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Granted tenure:



Andreas Malikopoulos, Mechanical Engineering