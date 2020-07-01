Newly Tenured and Promoted Faculty

The College of Engineering is proud to announce that the following faculty have received promotions and/or tenure, effective September 1, 2020.
Promotion from Associate Professor to Professor:
LaShanda Korley, Materials Science and Engineering/Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
Promotion from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor with tenure:
Emily Day, Biomedical Engineering
Jason Gleghorn, Biomedical Engineering
Guoquan Huang, Mechanical Engineering/Computer and Information Sciences/Electrical and Computer Engineering
Christopher Kloxin, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering
Joseph Kuehl, Mechanical Engineering
Stephanie Law, Materials Science and Engineering
John Slater, Biomedical Engineering
Rui Zhang, Computer and Information Sciences
Promotion from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor without tenure:
Earl Lee, III, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Granted tenure:
Andreas Malikopoulos, Mechanical Engineering